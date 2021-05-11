Athletics The NFL muscle bundle ran a hundred yards at a tremendous pace

DK Metcalf is a fast winger.

NFL team Seattle Seahawks winger DK Metcalf is known as a fast man, and on Monday the man showed how fast he is.

Metcalf settled on the 100-meter starting racks in the U.S. Olympic qualifiers.

The time was 10.37, which is only a hundredth slower than Viljami Kaasalainen winning time last year at the Kaleva Games.

Metcalf is 197 centimeters long and weighs over a hundred pounds. Physics is built to the demands of American football, and the man looked quite different from the top sprinters crouching next to him.

Metcalf was last in one and ended up being the 15th fastest among 17 runners.

“It was great to get to test my speed against these world-class athletes,” Metcalf commented after the run.

Metcalf’s speed was marveled at last October when he ran to catch the Arizona Cardinals Budda Bakerin from a long back and tackled this just before the finish line.