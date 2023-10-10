Athletics | The new ME result of the marathon is astonishing – the Cooper cannon of the Finnish army would stay aboard Kelvin Kiptum for only 12 minutes

Eemil Helander, who ran in the sports school’s record cooper, was barely faster than Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum in the average cooper in the record marathon.

When a Kenyan marathoner Kelvin Kiptum came to the finish line at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, the sight was confusing.

The board showed a new ME reading of 2:00:35, but there seemed to be no sign of fatigue. 23-year-old Kiptum literally jumped into the arms of the first congratulator.

Kiptum’s speed is amazing.

“The distance from 30 kilometers to 40 kilometers is practically the hardest part of the marathon. He ran at that time in 27:52, and came the last two kilometers at practically the same pace. Despite that, the guy looks like he went for a walk on a public holiday,” sneers Sanoma’s athletics expert Lauri Hollo.

I was pissed off the 27.52 run at the end of the race is a rock-hard time, for example, in the domestic men’s all-time track top ten statistics. Martti Vainion IT’S 27.30.99. Statistical runner-up Lasse Virén (27,38,35) and -triple Kaarlo Maaninka (27.44,28) get under it.

Four Juha Väätäinen (27.52,78) basically in levels, when hundredths are not taken into account in the marathon. There are still less than 28 minutes left Risto Ulmala (27.53,00) and Pekka Päivärinta (27.54,,43).

An ordinary fitness person can get an idea of ​​Kiptum’s running time with the help of a steady pace table. It requires hundreds of people who ran at 17:15 for the entire two-hour period.

The length of the marathon is 42 kilometers and 195 meters, so 421 full hundred points are accumulated. The time required for the 400 meter track laps will therefore be 68.60, and 105 of them will be run.

“A basic fitness person can probably get to 100 in 17 seconds, but running another 100 at the same time right after it makes it pretty tight,” Hollo said appreciatively.

On shorter distances, for example, the decathletes would have had to yield to Kiptum’s marathon pace at the World Championships in Budapest in the final distance of their sport at 1,500 meters.

Ran the fastest the distance Norwegian Sander Skotheim with a time of 4:19.64, Kiptum’s average one-ton cargo was 4:17.25.

The past years Kiptum ran the Cooper’s test, a 12-minute run known from school sports, about ten in a row.

The tenth Cooper came full at the two hour mark. The eleventh Cooper Kiptum managed to run 35 seconds before crossing the finish line.

Kiptum’s running speed matches Cooper’s 4,199 meters ten times in a row. The sports school said in the fall of 2021 that the Finnish endurance runner Eemil Helander had run 4,255 meters in the test.

The result, which was said to be the sports school’s record, was therefore better than the average cooper of the cargo Kiptum.

The average result of all conscripts was 2,376 meters.

Development the marathon has been booming in recent years. The best of the top five in both women’s and men’s world statistics were made in 2019 or later. In that time, two minutes have gone from the men’s ME, four minutes from the women’s ME.

Hollo reminds that before the improvements by Paula Radcliffe the running world record for women lasted 16 years.

“Shoes explain a bit, but nowhere near everything,” says Hollo.

The two-hour mark is approaching before long. Eliud Kipchoge has broken the line, but in a run that wasn’t record-worthy.

Kipchoge, for example, used hares in his run, which only ran part of the way to help him.

“There is less than a second per kilometer to go under two hours. Of course, both men’s and women’s ME results are beginning to have the taste that, shockingly, human talent cannot have room to play. But it will go somewhere,” says Hollo.

He does not yet announce that it is Kiptum who will set the record.

“It’s hard to say how the career will develop. Throughout history, Africans have come to the top at a young age. Some have had a long career, but there are also many who have a spike at a young age and then suddenly disappear.”