Tobi Amusan said he missed three doping tests within 12 months. Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer received an 18-month ban for the same foul.

Women’s 100 meter hurdles world record holder Oluwatobiloba “Tobi” Amusan told on his Instagram account that he is accused of violating doping rules.

According to Amusan, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which supervises the international ethics of athletics, accuses him of breaking the rules due to the missed doping tests.

“I had missed three tests in 12 months,” Amusan wrote in a post published on Wednesday.

Amusan, 26, ran a world record high hurdles time of 12.12 at the World Championships in Eugene, USA last July.

The number one name in Swedish tennis Mikael Ymer told on Tuesday on Twitter that he received an 18-month suspension for the same offense that Amusan is now accused of.

Amuse last competed on Tuesday night in Székesfehérvár, Hungary István Gyulain in the memorial race and won the race with a time of 12.35.

The Nigerian oarsman vowed to resolve the matter before the World Championships starting in Budapest on August 19.

“I’m a clean athlete and I’ve been tested regularly – maybe more than usual. I was tested within days of my ‘missed test’. I believe that the matter will be resolved in my favor and I will compete in the World Championships in August,” he wrote.

“In the meantime, I ask that the media respect my privacy as I address these allegations in the upcoming arbitration.”

The AFP news agency tried to reach the people behind the speed-bump, but did not receive a response to its request for comment.