Saturday, August 12, 2023
Athletics | The ME sensation of the sprinting youth was accused of doping

August 11, 2023
in World Europe
The world’s fastest under 20-year-old has run away from banned substances. He would have been a strong medal candidate at the World Championships in Budapest as well.

Suriname representative sprinting teenage sensation Issamade Asinga18, has tested positive for banned substances, AIU, the doping control body of the International Association of Athletics Federations, announced on Friday.

Asinga was talking about a substance known as GW1516, which affects the metabolism. Last year, the 800 meter Olympic medalist used the same substance Nijel Amoswho was suspended for three years.

Two weeks ago, Asinga ran the 100m under-20 world record of 9.89. The time run in Sao Paulo also put Asinga in fourth place in the current season’s world statistics and a strong medal candidate for the World Championships in Budapest.

Earlier this season, Asinga ran 9.83–9.89 four times, but those were wind results.

The top result of the 100 world season belongs to the British by Zharnel Hughes 9.83.

See also  United States The U.S. State Department is urging Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately

Asinga in addition, the AIU suspended a Kenyan endurance runner on Friday Rodgers Kwemoiwho ran as a World Cup quadruple in 10,000 meters in 2019 and an Olympic runner-up in Tokyo two years ago.

The reason was briefly announced as “the use of a prohibited substance or method”. Another Kenyan, 40-year-old marathoner was also banned from competition for the same reason on Friday Agnes Jeruto Barsosio.

