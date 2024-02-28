Athletics | The ME run of an unknown teenager was abandoned due to the starting racks

The new 400-meter indoor ME was never born.

Canadian by Christopher Morales Williams the top time of 44.49 in the 400 meters he ran at the weekend does not qualify as a world record. The runner took a doping test after the run in Fayetteville, so everything was fine, but the starting racks used in the race did not comply with the rules of the International Association of Athletics Federations.

Only 19-year-old Morales Williams ran the best indoor time of all time in the 400 meters, but the world record for the distance remains held by the American by Michael Norman 44.52 as of March 2018.

Moreles Williams swept his high-speed run at the varsity track and field in Arkansas. The race's starting racks were not connected to the starting system, which detects the reaction times of the athletes' starts.

The US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association USTFCCCA informed about the Canadian result's ineligibility for the ME on his X account.