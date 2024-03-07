Athletics | The ME man gave a harsh assessment of Wilma Murro's future

Pole vault Swedish superstar Armand Duplantis has repeatedly praised Finland's pole star over the years Wilma Murtoa.

For Murro, the World Indoor Championships organized in Glasgow ended on a sad note. He had to leave the final.

Murto didn't just spare his sore ankle. He stated that there are risks in the sport if you jump with pain.

Duplantis fully understands Murro's solution. It's not just about the physical side, he states.

“If you're not mentally one hundred percent involved and able to commit to every jump, bad things can happen,” Duplantis described on Wednesday when he visited Helsinki at an event for the Capitalbox sports team.

The hot summer is important for track and field athletes, because the European Championships in Rome and the Olympic Games in Paris are ahead.

“Especially in the Olympic year, you have to be more careful than usual. What one does in the Olympics, as it were, defines us as athletes. It sets the direction for where the career will go,” Duplantis painted.

“Wilmakin listened to his body and prioritized the most important races of the season.”

“ I hope this will be a great year for Wilma.

Duplantis himself took his seventh consecutive gold medal in Glasgow with a score of 605.

Seven straight can fit one Olympic gold, two World Championship golds, European Championship gold from the outdoor tracks and two World Championship golds and one European Championship gold from the inside.

Duplantis, 24, has jumped to a world record with a wild result of 623. He has already managed to stretch the ME result to new figures seven times.

“I feel like I have more motivation every year. I want to rise to a higher and higher level, and it is constantly becoming more and more difficult”, answers Duplantis to the question about the possible cessation of enthusiasm.

Murro's record is 485, which brought European gold in Munich last year. Does Duplantis think that crossing five meters one day could be realistic for Murro?

“Five meters? Absolutely,” he stated.

“He has all the tools for that. If he avoids setbacks, it may well happen.”

When aiming for new record heights, the pole has to be constantly changed to a stiffer one. Most of the time, in record companies, it's a rather foreign tool whose behavior you're not completely familiar with.

“It requires edge and separates the best jumpers from the good ones: who has the courage to go and hit the ground with the stiffest pole,” Duplantis says.

“ When everything falls into place, he can already be number one in the world on a certain day.

The superstar says that pole vaulting is a sport that requires wildness, which is really not suitable for everyone.

“Of course, there is also a significant technical dimension involved, but in the end, the one with the most edge usually comes out on top.”

With Duplantis is a clear vision of what separates Murro from the absolute top level even at this stage.

“He has the ability to be the best in the world. He's already close,” Duplantis begins.

“When everything falls into place, he can already be number one in the world on a certain day. Now it's about balance, finding it.”

“When 480 becomes everyday for him, he really chases gold medals.”

Duplantis notes that pole vaulting is a really complicated sport, where it usually takes a really long time to achieve consistency.

“I hope this will be an excellent year for Wilma. It would be great to have a lot of Nordic color on the pole vault podiums.”