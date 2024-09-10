Tuesday, September 10, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics | The man suspected of the Olympic athlete’s death has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 10, 2024
in World Europe
0
Athletics | The man suspected of the Olympic athlete’s death has died
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The man suspected of Rebecca Cheptegei’s death died on Monday evening.

Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei passed away on Thursday of last week from the burns he received earlier.

The endurance runner’s ex-boyfriend is suspected of pouring fuel on Cheptegei and setting her on fire at the end of an argument.

Now many news agencies, as well Reuterssay the suspect in Cheptegei’s death Dickson Ndieman deceased.

Ndiema is said to have suffered burns in the fire and died of his injuries in the intensive care unit of a Kenyan hospital on Monday evening.

Cheptegei competed in the marathon of the Paris Olympic Games in the summer. He ran his season’s best in the games and finished 44th.

#Athletics #man #suspected #Olympic #athletes #death #died

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russian dispels several stereotypes about life on Sakhalin

Russian dispels several stereotypes about life on Sakhalin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]