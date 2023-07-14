In the stands of the EC competitions in Espoo, you can find brothers whose mutual competition continues from Oklahoma to Leppävaara in Espoo. In addition to the competition, they have gathered to marvel at the oddities of Finland.

Josh Langley coaches all-arounders, throwers and pole vaulters at Oklahoma State University. Jerel Langley coaches all-arounders, pole vaulters and high jumpers at the University of Oklahoma, an hour and a half’s drive away.

The competition between Oklahoma’s two big universities is like a Finland-Sweden national match. If your own school’s team doesn’t win, the main thing is that the opposing school doesn’t win at least.

Before the current competitive arrangement, the brothers have gathered to play for the same school’s team as well.

“I actually coached Jerel for two years after graduating from university,” says Josh, the older of the brothers.

Jerel Langley was protected by an Estonian Pippi Lotta Enok there is one Saga Vannisen of the toughest competitors in heptathlon. The coach decided to travel to the other side of the world to little Finland to watch and train Enok.

However, Jarel could not travel from Oklahoma alone. Coached by big brother Olivija Vaitaityte namely representing Lithuania in the same heptathlon competition. So the Langley brothers put on different colored team shirts again and coach their competitors.

“As usual, his coach is about to beat my athlete,” Josh laughs when asked how the competition layout in Espoo compares to Oklahoma.

Both brothers coach at the highest level of college sports. Image from the 2021 NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The Langleys have toured track and field events across the United States for decades. Both notice a big difference in the appreciation of the sport.

“Fans’ knowledge of sports in Finland is significant,” says Josh.

“It’s also incredible that the stands are completely full,” continues Jerel.

The Friday evening session of the European Championships is sold out. In the United States, athletics competitions do not draw a similar flood of people to the stadiums. The strong support of the home crowd has also caught my eye.

“Whether the Finns want applause or not, they’ll get it,” laughs Josh.

Before At the beginning of the European Championship, the brothers went to wonder about Finland for a few days. The duo, who mainly spent time in Helsinki, have drawn attention to a strange matter.

“Every time we turn on the TV at the hotel, The Simpsons comes on,” says Josh.

Strawberries in particular get praise for Finnish food. In addition, Jerel says that he has noticed on several occasions how proud Finns are of their tap water.

As is typical for the Finnish summer, the discussion about the weather is also part of the issue. The Langleys are used to the 40 Celsius summer heat and Oklahoma’s high humidity. The Finns’ dramatic attitude towards the “heat” amuses the brothers.

“Yesterday it was something like 24 degrees. The announcer constantly reminded the spectators and athletes to stay in the shade and hydrate,” said Josh with amusement.