Sunday, August 7, 2022
Athletics | The Kaleva competitions were interrupted due to heavy rain and thunderstorms, some of the sports were postponed

August 6, 2022
The stormy weather changes the program of the games, but we try to carry out the competitions as normal.

6.8. 15:48

Athletics Kaleva’s competitions in Joensuu had to be stopped for a while due to heavy rain, thunderstorms and storms.

For example, the pole vault women’s final was on the list of postponed sports. It was supposed to start at 16:50, but according to the new schedule Wilma Murto, Saga Andersson and the partners don’t get to work until 6:10 p.m.

The men’s triple jump qualification will not be included in the competition program, and the competition will be jumped on Sunday as a direct final competition. The final event of the women’s 7-event 800 meters will be run in one heat at 18:35.

According to the competition organizers, the aim is to carry out the other competitions normally.

