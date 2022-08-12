Athletics | The javelin world champion was beaten and thrown overboard, the agent says the athlete survived “mostly with bruises”

Anderson Peters was assaulted on a party boat in Grenada on Wednesday night.

Athletics star Anderson Peters was assaulted on a party boat in his native Grenada on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old javelin thrower from Grenada ended up in a fight with five men. Athlete star agent Alphonse Juck Swedish media reported on Friday for SVTthat Peters was not seriously injured.

“He’s fine. No visible injuries, nothing that dangerous. Mostly bruises and bumps. But he needs to be investigated more,” Juck told SVT.

The situation that happened in connection with the party held on the boat on Wednesday ended up on video. In the video circulating on social media, Peters is surrounded by five men. Later, the situation led to the sports star being thrown overboard. The police are investigating the case.

According to Juck, it is possible that Peters will miss the Diamond League competition in Lausanne on August 26 due to the incident.

Peters won the javelin WC gold a couple of weeks ago in Eugene with a result of 90.54. He also has his WC gold from Doha 2019.

