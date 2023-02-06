Athletics | The International Association of Athletics Federations accepted more Russians as neutral athletes

Almost 80 Russian track and field athletes have received an exception to compete in international competitions, if the competitions accept them.

International the athletics federation’s doping committee has decided that the applications of six Russian track and field athletes meet the exception rules, according to which they can compete as neutral athletes.

In connection with the decision, the doping board pointed out that according to the decision made by the International Association of Athletics Federations on March 1, 2022, all athletes, coaches and officials from Russia have been banned from all International Association of Athletics Federations events for the time being as a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The Diamond League and the Continental Tour, the second level of athletics, do not accept Russian athletes in their competitions at this time.

However, the doping board has decided to accept the applications of six Russian athletes as neutral athletes in accordance with its regulations until March 2023, if the competitions only agree to accept Russian athletes as competitors. In March 2023, the Council of the International Association of Athletics Federations meets for the next time.

See also Companies | Valmet appointed a new CFO, the former director resigned due to unclear share deals High jumper Marija Lasitskene, who competed as a neutral representative, celebrated her high jump victory at the Diamond League Zurich competition in September 2021.

In addition, all those athletes who had an exemption for the 2022 season are allowed to continue competing until the council meeting. For last year, the International Association of Athletics Federations had accepted the exemption applications of 73 Russian athletes under the same conditions.

On Monday, the six athletes who met the exception rule are: Nikita Anishchenkov (high jump), Artem Chermoshansky (long jump), Maksim Piantzin (walking), Nikita Kurbanov (high jump), Danil Chechela (long jump) and Marina Kovaleva (running).

In December 2019, the world anti-doping agency Wada banned Russia from international competitions for four years due to the country’s state-run doping program.