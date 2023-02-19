Athletics | The head of the Olympic Committee responds to Annimari Kortte’s criticism of the grants

Leena Paavolainen explains the basics of money distribution.

Annually the athletes’ grants that are distributed were discussed again last week, when the decisions on the targets and amounts of support per athlete were announced.

The Ministry of Education and Culture makes grant decisions based on the proposals of the Finnish Olympic Committee.

In accordance with established custom, the Finnish Sports Federation, like other sports federations, sent its own ranking list of grant recipients to the Olympic Committee.

Some of the athletes, Annimari Korte among them, believes that the Olympic Committee has shuffled the list to new ones. Korte was completely without a grant for this season.

Korte shared his views on the matter Ilta-Sanom on Saturday.

Director of sports and competition programs of the Olympic Committee Leena Paavolainen now tells IS that the decisions to be made this year were difficult because last year was “on a very broad front” successful. There were more athletes eligible for grants than before, but the amount to be distributed remained the same.

Paavolainen emphasizes that he is not commenting on individual cases, but only on a general level.

“The ranking lists of sports associations are not binding when making grant proposals or decisions, because the representatives of a single sport have no information about the situation of other sports and the whole, to which everything relates. The task of the elite sports unit is to look at the whole formed by athletes of all sports in relation to the amount of money to be distributed and the grant criteria,” Paavolainen explained to IS via email.

“In our presentation, we had to raise the bar that entitles us to different categories higher than before.”

Korte says that he understood that the Olympic Committee did not have any athletics expert at its disposal when making the list. He applied for half the support, i.e. 10,000 euros, but he didn’t get that either.

“I had received information from the Sports Confederation that the ten tons should be a matter of course, because I am in the middle of the ranking,” Korte updated on Saturday.

Paavolainen according to the Olympic Committee had a lot of different information and assessment sources at its disposal.

“Sports federations and sports coaching experts are also involved in the different stages of the grant preparations. Other elements include e.g. extensive data and results monitoring as well as expert assessments from various fields about each athlete’s career and prospects for success.”

Paavolainen says that the criteria are uniform and the same for everyone. They are available for everyone to see in advance.

According to information from Ilta-Sanomi, two other athletes in summer sports also plan to appeal the grant decisions.

Ilta-Sanomat tried to reach the inspector general of the Ministry of Education and Culture on Sunday Kari Niemi-Nikkolaa to comment on scholarship choices.