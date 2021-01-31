Athletics The hare helped Sara Kuivisto and Joonas Rinte to break the European Championship limits

Kuivisto was only three hundredths of a second from Sandra Eriksson’s Finnish record.

Sara Kuivisto and Joonas Rinne gave fast-paced samples of their condition at the athletics hall competitions held in Helsinki on Sunday.

Kuivisto won the women’s 1,500-meter run at the top of the season on November 4, 92, which is exhausted by only three hundredths of a second Sandra Eriksson Finland’s record.

On the same trip, Rinne won the men’s competition with a record 3.44.57, making him sixth in Finland’s all-time government statistics.

Arboretum set off without a time limit, but knew he could do well.

“There were no expectations. I just came running. However, the time was no surprise. I knew that I am in good shape, “commented Kuivisto running Athletics release.

The runners were helped by a hare.

“It made the run a little more relaxed,” Kuivisto said of an aid that facilitates pace monitoring.

Kuivisto is scheduled to culminate in the hall season at the Torun European Championships in March. As last summer, the main distance of the hall competitions is 800 meters, which Kuivisto broke the European Championship border last summer.

Pedersören Falkenin Nathalie Blomqvist placed second with 1,500 meters with a hall record of 4.19.16.

Slope reached the European Championships limit of 3.45.00 in the men’s competition and succeeded. At the same time, he became the first Finnish runner in 12 years to be able to undercut 3.45 on the 200-meter rink.

“Controlled running. In the last lap, your mind started to weigh, but I got the momentum up, ”Rinne summed up the run.

Second and third ran Santtu Heikkinen with a hall record of 3.51.53 and Konsta Hämäläinen with a record 3.51.59.

HKV’s Anni Siirtola improved his record in the women’s 60-meter hurdles. In his time of 8.15, he also cleared the result limit of the European Championships, 8.25, and rose to sixth in the domestic all-time statistics.

“The departure meant to go, so to speak, on the thighs. Considering this, I am pleased, “Colony said.