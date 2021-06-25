Athletics The hammer flew more than 70 meters – Silja Kosonen is in a hurry for the Olympic place

There is still one chance to break the Olympic limit or accumulate ranking points.

Hammer thrower Silja Kosonen fights for a place at the Tokyo Olympics.

On Midsummer Eve, Kosonen won the women’s hammer throw at Somero with his second best throw of the summer at 70.63.

“The goal was to throw a good result and this race created very self-confidence after the Romanian race, when there were 70-meter and otherwise good throws,” Kosonen says in a press release from the Finnish Sports Confederation.

In Romania, Kosonen refers to the 1st League competition of the national team European Championships in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Kosonen was sixth there when the throw carried 66.14. The result was disappointing for Kosose.

However, lessons were learned from Romania and the initial warm-up was eased. According to Kosonen, Somero’s legs work sharply.

Somero’s race was the third race of the year, where Kosonen’s hammer flew more than 70 meters. Kaustinen set a Finnish record of 72.44 in the winter championships.

Next Kosonen will compete on Monday 28.6. In the Vaasa Olympic rankings. It is his last chance to break the Tokyo Olympics score limit of 72.50 or increase the accumulation of ranking points.

“After this competition, you can go to Vaasa with pleasure. I leave Midsummer to go to the beach with friends, but in the evening I am at home, ”said Kosonen from Somero’s Esa.

Henri Liipola won the men’s hammer throw this summer with a best result of 72.85.