Athletics | The German spearheads will miss the European Championships

Germany’s javelin stars Johannes Vetter and Christine Hussong will not participate in their European track and field home games in Munich in August. This was reported by the German Athletics Federation on its website.

Vetter, 29, who missed the World Championships in Eugene, said on his Instagram account that he will not compete again this season due to a shoulder injury. Vetter, who won the men’s javelin WC gold five years ago, threw his wild record of 97.76 in autumn 2020, with which he was less than a meter away Jan Zelezny of the world record result of 98.48.

The reigning European women’s javelin champion Hussong is still suffering from the symptoms of the corona disease, and the 28-year-old German will not be able to defend her EC gold in front of the home crowd. Like Vetter, Hussong was left out of July’s World Championships.

The European Athletics Championships will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Munich from 15 to 21. August.