Athletics | The generous medal pot awakened dreams of the European Championships: “The successful generation would be at their best in 2030”

The Finnish Sports Confederation is considering applying for the 2030 European Championships.

Finland Chairman of the Sports Association (Sul). Riikka Pakarinen repeats his summer wish that Finland could apply for the 2030 European Athletics Championships.

The wish goes back to the youth European Championships held in Espoo in the summer, where the Finns collected ten medals. The races were also of great interest to the audience on the spot and watching TV.

“In 2030, the same generation could continue Espoo’s spirit and the stadium would be full. In other respects, Finnish athletics is experiencing a strong upturn. Our own home competitions would certainly further strengthen this,” Pakarinen says to Sanoma.

A realistic competition venue would be the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. There could perhaps also be some activity at the Leppävaara field in Espoo. In the same arena where the young people competed.

“Espoo’s successful generation would be in their prime in 2030. During the fall, we will find out the marginal conditions and partners related to the application, such as television and the city of Helsinki.”

The previous one once, Finland organized the European Championships for adults after Midsummer in 2012. Before that, Finland organized the European Championships at the Olympic Stadium in 1971 and 1994.

The 2012 games produced losses of millions, even though the Ministry of Education and Culture granted extra grants of one million euros.

In addition, the European Athletics Federation granted the organizers an additional ex post grant of 1.2 million euros and a loan of 500,000 euros.

“Of course, the losses of 2012 teach. We don’t take big risks. The calculations are made during the fall. A year ago, it wouldn’t even have been realistic to talk about the European Championships. Many other countries understand the importance of big events better than we do,” Pakarinen says.

Ari Mannio brought Finland’s only medal, bronze, in the javelin throw in 2012. The public success of the Games was also disappointing.

The week after Midsummer did not attract people to the stands, and several of the continent’s top athletes missed the games because of the Summer Olympics in Rio that same summer.

In the summer of 2022, Finland received four medals at the European Championships held in Munich. The next European Championships will be held in June 2024 in Rome. The 2026 European Championships will be held in Birmingham and the 2028 European Championships will be held in Chorzów, Poland.

According to Pakarinen, the selections of the Finnish European Championship team follow the records of the association’s selection system. Athletes who are eligible based on the participation criteria are accepted into the team.

“I believe we have a strong team again.”

The Summer Olympics are in Paris at the turn of July-August.

“Next year will be another super year for athletics. Big teams are justified. Every athlete has earned their place on the competition team. It is completely useless to talk about race tourists. With competition experience, an athlete can form the basis to rise to the next level,” Pakarinen says.

Gone the athletics season produces losses of more than 100,000 euros for the Sports Confederation.

“For this year, we consciously budgeted for a loss of that magnitude. We have budgeted 200,000 euros plus for next year. That’s how much profit you should get from the Sweden match and the rest of the whole thing.”