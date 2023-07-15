Athletics | The Finnish runner was wheeled from the stadium in a wheelchair – hamstring problems tormented the relay team

The Finnish men’s relay sky was one roller coaster.

Finland the men’s relay received a harsh decision in the under-23 European Championship when the anchor leg was run Arttu Peltolan the rear thigh failed in the middle of the final straight.

Peltola was left lying in pain on the grass, and he was wheeled in a wheelchair the straightest way to the first aid tent.

The breakdown of Peltola’s backs came as a complete surprise to the teammates, because even before the race, question marks were raised rather by the one who took the opening leg Eino Vuoren the condition of the hindquarters.

The condition of Eino Vuori’s backs was a big question mark before the final run. However, it lasted until the end, unlike Arttu Peltola.

“It was really hard, at least for us other runners,” said the third-place finisher Lassi Kaukonen commented on Peltola’s ghost after the competition.

“The really big mystery was that I wouldn’t necessarily have run if Eino hadn’t run,” he continued.

Before the final of the men’s relay, the media heard a rumor that the Finnish men would not start the journey at all because of Vuori’s hamstring problem, but it turned out otherwise.

Only Kaukonen and Vuori appeared in front of the media, because Peltola was treated at the same time in the first aid and Valtteri Louko marched across the interview area with a serious look on his face, unwilling to share his thoughts with reporters.

Finland the men grabbed a place in the final on Saturday with a sensational performance that fell just over three-tenths away from the Finnish record for 4 x 100 meters.

The SE is 39.53, and the young people of Finland broke 39.84 at the time of the trip.

Kaukonen emphasizes that the performance was particularly tough, as the final team included substitutes for substitutes. Niko Kangasaho and Niilo Mustalahti when they were on the shelf.

In the 4 x 100 meters EC final, Italy ran to victory with a time of 38.92. France finished second and Poland third.