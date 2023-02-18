Athletics | The Finnish record that lasted for half a century is already within Viljami Kaasalainen’s reach – “It’s on the lips”

Former 100-meter sprinter Viljami Kaasalainen is developing into a better and better 400-meter runner every year. According to the coach, Markku Kukkoaho’s 51-year-old Finnish record is already on his lips in the next two years.

Viljami Kaasalainen the dream lives and develops.

In the summer of 2020, Kaasalainen won the Finnish championship in the 100-meter run, but it wasn’t enough for him.

Kaasalainen started his coaching Antti Meron with a long-term project whose goal is to undercut Markku Kukkoahon Finnish record of 45.49 seconds for 400 meters run in 1972.

In three years, the project has progressed in the right direction. In the 2021 season, Kaasalainen broke 48 seconds for the first time (47.20) and last summer he broke 47 seconds three times, the fastest being 46.54.

This season the goal is to run under 46 seconds. In addition to Kukkoaho, only three other Finnish male runners have reached that goal: Juha Pyy (45.75 in 1988), Mikael Söderman (45,86/1991) and Ossi Karttunen (45.87/1974).

“There is a desire to join that group. It’s only a matter of time. It’s not just a matter of condition, but of understanding how to do it. I know I have gifts. If you try hard enough, you will succeed,” says the 27-year-old Kaasalainen in his home hall in Hippos in Jyväskylä.

By insight, Kaasalainen means the demanding nature of the 400 meters and the speed distribution, which is the key to a good result.

“It’s a different thing to run under 47 seconds than 48 seconds,” says Kaasalainen.

Meron according to Kaasalainen has all the conditions to reach Kukkoaho’s time.

“I didn’t talk about it much at first, but it’s even more relevant. SE time is on the horizon in the next two years, if Viljami can be healthy,” says Mero.

In January, Kaasalainen had to take a training break when he got a small muscle injury in his back thigh.

“It took a bit of fitness and was painful.”

Otherwise, Kaasalainen has been able to stay healthy and has also been spared the corona, unlike many other track and field athletes last summer.

Mero says that Kaasalainen has been developing as a runner all the time.

“Quantitatively, Viljam’s training levels are at the world level, when the number of training sessions per year is calculated. It’s a coach’s hard math,” says Mero.

In particular, Mero praises Kaasalainen’s power generation ability, basic speed and elasticity. Touch and effort from the track surface are good.

Kaasalainen has run his record with a flying 20 meters, but does not want to reveal his test time.

“Others are also in bunkers and do not share details about their training. The time is better now than when I only ran a hundred meters,” says Kaasalainen.

According to Mero, we are talking about a speed of about two seconds or less. Jamaican Usain Bolt ran 20 meters with a flying speed of 1.61–1.67 seconds.

“ “I don’t usually humble myself.”

Viljami Kaasalainen is running 400 meters as his main distance for the third time.

On Saturday Kaasalainen is chasing his second Finnish indoor championship in 400 meters at Liikuntamylly in Helsinki. A year ago, Kaasalainen finished first in the Kuopio hall with a time of 47.18.

In Kuopio, the indoor track was so-called too long, even though the running distance was 400 meters. Statistically valid hall times are recorded only on 200-meter tracks, such as the one in Liikuntamylly.

“I’ve learned a bit to run in Liikuntamylly, even though its profile is difficult. The track has steep ups and downs. The best track was last weekend in Karlstad”, praises Kaasalainen.

In Sweden, Kaasalainen finished fourth in 400 meters at the Nordic national meet with a time of 47.71. His indoor record is 47.67, which he ran a year ago in Uppsala.

This winter, Kaasalainen has run four 400-meter races. In the second race he ran in Sweden, he was disqualified.

“We wrestled with a Swede and a Briton. It was part bad luck and part cold bloodedness when no one dodged. I don’t usually humble myself. The Swede flew upside down and I continued on,” says Kaasalainen about his discus.

The indoor season ends with the World Championships, where he will also run the 4 x 200 meter relay on Sunday in the Jyväskylä Field Athletes team.

Kaasalainen has also signed up for the 200-meter run on Sunday, but his participation in that is uncertain.

“Maybe it’s pointless to go crazy. 400 meters is a hard push.”

“ “Last year, you had to spend a lot of money on a trip to get to the games.”

As a coach, Antti Mero is doing long-term work to make Viljami Kaasalainen the next successful Finnish runner in the 400 meters.

Reign period after, Kaasalainen will go to a three-week camp in South Africa together with the rest of the Finnish 400-meter running team.

At a similar camp in the fall, Kaasalainen says that he trained a little too hard in his enthusiasm.

“It can still affect that the government is not so sensitive.”

Kaasalainen plans to start the outdoor season at the beginning of June at the GP race in Jyväskylä at the latest.

He praises that the men’s 400 meters is part of the summer gp programs, while last year it was run only once.

“Last year, you had to spend a lot of money on a trip to get to the games.”

The season’s bonus would be the World Championships in Budapest in August. The men’s 400 meter mark is a whopping 45 seconds. 48 runners will be taken to the starting line, the majority of whom will be able to join through ranking points.

The athlete receives ranking points according to separately named competitions.

“The points system is annoying. I haven’t heard from any athlete who likes it.”

In 2024, two prestigious competitions will be held, the Olympics in Paris and the European Championships in Rome. Kaasalainen considers both competitions realistic.

Would you participate in the Olympics if Russian athletes were there?

“I would go, even if I was up against anyone. The Olympics is such a big deal. I wouldn’t start my own boycott, but I would go to the games head first if a place opened up. It is a different matter what the official body would decide. Otherwise, I will not comment on the matter.”

Athletics championship halls are contested on Saturday and Sunday at Liikuntamylly in Helsinki.

Viljami Kaasalainen takes it easy.