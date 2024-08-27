Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Athletics | The Finnish medal favorite narrowly missed out on the Junior World Championship final – a protest about a measurement error was rejected

August 27, 2024
August 27, 2024
World Europe
Athletics | The Finnish medal favorite narrowly missed out on the Junior World Championship final – a protest about a measurement error was rejected
Finland’s medal favorite was left out of the final. Then a protest was filed.

Finland the team made a protest at the World Youth Championships in Athletics, which are underway in Lima, the capital of Peru.

According to Finland’s point of view, a shot putter Aatu Kangasniemi the performances in the shot put qualifying were measured incorrectly.

However, the protest was rejected.

Kangasniemi finished 13th in the shot put qualifying with a result of 18.78 and was the first athlete to qualify from the final. He made it to the final with a score of 18.88.

Kangasniemi’s pushes carried 18.64, 16.16 and 18.78. The protest concerned the last two.

“In the view of the Finnish team, one of the strokes was measured as far too short. According to the team, there was also ambiguity in the measurement of the third push. It was rejected at first, but then accepted and, according to the team’s opinion, measured as too short,” says the press release of the Finnish Sports Association.

According to the statistics, Kangasniemi was one of the medal favorites of the ball at the World Championships. His season best is 20.50. Germany won the qualification with 20.32 Georg Harpf.

Kangasniemi also participated in the shot put, where he progressed from the qualifying round to the final competition. Kangasniemi threw the sixth longest arc of the qualifiers, 70.96.

