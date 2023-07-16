Athletics | The final day of the European Youth Athletics is underway – HS will follow

Anni-Linnea Alanen will compete in the javelin final on Sunday.
Under At the 23-year-old European Athletics Championships in Espoo, the last sports will be contested on Sunday. Finland’s success has been great: the team already has a total of eight medals.
On the final day, Finland’s medal hopes include, for example, the javelin thrower Anni-Linnea Alanen. The javelin final starts at 18:45. Alas has the second best statistical result of the final.
HS follows the race events in the tracking below this story.
Competition program
10:00 a.m 110m aj 10-ott M Aleksi Savolainen
10:40 a.m Puck 10-ott MA Aleksi Savolainen
10.50 10,000m M final race
11:30 a.m 200m N SF
11:45 a.m 200m M SF
11.50 Disk 10-ott MB
12.15 400m aj M final race
12:30 p.m Seiväs 10-ott MA Aleksi Savolainen
12:35 p.m 400m aj N final race Aada Aho
13.00 Kiekko N final competition
1:35 p.m Seiväs 10-ott MB
16.25 Kiekko N
4:30 p.m Spear 10-ott MA Aleksi Savolainen
4:50 p.m Height N final competition Venla Pulkanen
17.10 Seiväs M final competition Juho Alasaari
17.15 3000m hurdles M final
5:35 p.m Spear 10-ott MB
5:40 p.m 200m N final race
17.55 200m M final
18.10 800m M final race
18.25 1500m N final race Nathalie Blomqvist
6:35 p.m Length N final race
6:45 p.m Spear N final competition Anni-Linnea Alanen, Emilia Karel
6:45 p.m 4 x 400m Relay M final
19.05 4 x 400m Relay N final race Finland
7:45 p.m 1500m 10-ott M final race Aleksi Savolainen
