Athletics | The fifth in the world statistics fell out of the Paris Olympics

Athletics|KC Lightfoot failed to qualify for the US Olympics.

On Friday in the US Olympic qualifiers for athletics, which started and will last until Sunday next week, already on the opening day, there was a big disappointment.

Men’s pole vault this season in world statistics the fifth one with a result of 592 KC Lightfoot failed miserably in the qualification jumped on Midsummer’s Eve.

Lightfoot, who missed the result of 550, dropped the bar three times from the next height of 560, so he missed the final place and the chance to get to the Olympics.

Many counted Lightfoot, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, among the medal favorites in Paris at the latest after July of last year.

At that time, Lightfoot jumped a score of 607, which is the highest in North and Central America and the Caribbean record and of all time world list four result.

Last year’s World Cup was missed by Lightfoot because he finished fourth in his country’s championships, which served as a qualifying competition.

The pole vault final of the Olympic qualifiers will be jumped on Sunday.

Opening day in the men’s 10,000 meters race, which was run as the only final event, the Olympic places went To Grant Fisher, For Woody Kincaid and For Nico Young.

Fisher became the champion of his country with a time of 27:49.47.

Tenth this season of world statistics the top ten comes from Africa. Statistical leader Yomif Kejelcha (26.31.01) leads the pack of six Ethiopians, followed by six Kenyans.

Fisher, who won the Olympic place, is the best non-African runner with his 11th March time of 26:52.04.