Athletics The female girls, led by Nooralotta Nezir, took a triple victory within the headwind

Lotta Harala continues by way of and goals for a 13-second underrun.

Headwind slowed down the tempo of the feminine pawns, however Nooralotta Neziri, Lotta Harala and Reetta Hurske escaped from their Swedish opponents within the Swedish athletics match in Tampere, regardless of a time of greater than 13 seconds.

Nezir’s successful time was 13.12. Harala, who failed within the begin, ran 13.16 and Hurske 13.31.

“The very best factor about this was that I acquired to the end line intact. It’s not a matter after all at this level, when there’s a little bit of a dent in each place, ”Neziri revealed.

“I am nonetheless extraordinarily comfortable that I got here and went to the match with some properly in opposition to the wind.”

With Nezir there are not any extra severe accidents.

“There are small nerve issues within the legs. The again has additionally bothered through the summer season, however methods have now been devised to keep away from having to undergo from the identical issues subsequent yr, ”Neziri assured.

From the trio solely Harala continues by way of the hurdles.

“I run on Tuesday in Germany and per week after that in Switzerland. I’ve report expectations and the aim is to be beneath 13 seconds, ”Harala confirmed. “At the moment was a nasty begin. I stayed within the racks. ”

Hurske celebrated a triple victory, and didn’t remorse his modest finish time.

“We now have a situation such {that a} triple win needed to be taken,” Hurske stated.

“The situation itself is beginning to run out. The beginning was good, however the finish a bit sticky. Time was not the primary factor at the moment. ”