Athletics | “The feeling has been quite sad and broken” – the harsh aftermath of Corona ruined Maria Huntington’s season once and for all

Seventh seed Maria Huntington will miss the European Championships. The main reason for suspending the competition season is the severe after-disease that followed the corona infection.

A septuagenarian of Maria Huntington the competition season is over. He told about it on Instagram and the Finnish Sports Federation on Thursday in the bulletin.

So Huntington will not participate in the European Championships in Munich in August, where he has already been selected.

“To be honest, it has felt unfair. It has been quite sad and broken. I gave more to the sport this year than ever before, but this time it took a lot more than it gave. The mind and body will heal with 100 percent certainty, but it will take its own time,” Huntington wrote on Instagram.

Top according to Huntington, the reason for leaving the competition season was the severe after-disease that followed the coronavirus infection.

“Corona was followed by such a nasty after-disease that when we talked with the doctor, it was concluded that it is best to leave the season here and treat yourself to basic health,” Huntington said in the press release.

The decision to end the season was made by Huntington together with his coaches Mika Vakkurin and with the coaching team.

The competition season for Huntington has been full of adversity. The cancellation of the EC race trip was a big disappointment. Because of the difficulties, he did not go to the World Championships in Eugene, but tried to focus on the European Championships.

“The last ones 2.5 months have been a nightmarish time, and adversity has followed one another. In mid-May, the collarbone injury from the fall turned out to be much more difficult than we could have imagined, and as a result, other problems also arose,” Huntington said on Instagram.

His competitive season started with a fall in the preliminaries of the 100m hurdles in May.

“I hurt my shoulder and collarbone. The rehabilitation was surprisingly difficult, and when I started to get the package together, Corona came and then its aftermath”, Huntington stated.

Last Huntington has been satisfied with the cooperation with Vakkur and the new coaching team that started in the fall.

“It was a tough place to make such a decision, but I am satisfied with how quickly we found common ground with Mika and the way the whole team works. Of course, the setbacks are sad, but I’m confident that it will work, I think in the future,” said Huntington.