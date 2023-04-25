Athletics | The federation excluded trans women from the women’s athletics games – “The decision was unanimous”

Trans women are no longer allowed to compete in women’s divisions if their testosterone limit is not low enough. The International Association of Athletics Federations established a working group to investigate the matter so that the decision would be as fair as possible for everyone.

International The Athletics Association (WA) was faced with a tough spot this spring when it considered the participation of athletes of the so-called third gender in the women’s leagues.

In the end, the federation decided that transwomen are not allowed to participate in the women’s series in international athletics competitions.

Finnish member of the WA board Antti Pihlakoski says that behind the decision was the desire to protect women’s sports.

According to the decision, no athlete who has gone through male puberty has been able to participate in women’s international athletics since March 31.

WA also decided to lower the sex chromosome-related abnormal testosterone limit for female athletes. Before, the limit was five nanomoles per liter, but now it is 2.5.

An athlete must stay under the limit for two years to be allowed to compete in any of the women’s divisions.

“The maximum testosterone limit of female athletes can be in stages of two nanomoles, as I have understood. In that sense, the 2.5 nanomole limit is easy to test. Female athletes understand that the decision is fair to them. The line has to be drawn somewhere,” says Pihlakoski.

Also WA Chairman Sebastian Coe has emphasized that honesty is paramount in athletics in the women’s competition series.

“Decisions are always difficult when they involve conflicting needs and rights between different groups,” says Coe of WA on the website.

“ “If the rules still need to be changed, they will be changed, but we don’t want to jeopardize the status of female athletes.”

WA also established a working group to consider regulations related to transgender competitiveness. The working group’s report takes a year.

The working group has an independent chair, representatives of the WA government, the sports commission and member associations, one transgender athlete and medical experts.

The task force will specifically consult with transgender athletes and make recommendations to the WA Government.

“We try to listen to the different parties with an attentive ear. The decision, based on research, was unanimous. If the rules still need to be changed, they will be changed, but we don’t want to jeopardize the status of female athletes,” says Pihlakoski.

“In terms of motivation, it is not good for athletes who have male and female genitalia to compete in women’s leagues. Testicles produce testosterone that increases endurance, strength and speed.”

If an athlete has, for example, a chromosomal abnormality, he must lower the hormone concentration below the limit with the help of medication.

“ “The decision arouses emotions. It’s a very sensitive matter.”

Antti Pihlakoski sits on the board of three international athletics federations.

Trans women the position has been on the agenda of the International Athletics Federation for years.

In 2017, the International Association of Athletics Federations, then still the IAAF, decided to cut dozens of women off the top of the sport from the 400 meters, 400 meter hurdles, 800 and 1,500 meters, and mile races.

The reason was that women who were born with exceptionally high levels of the testosterone hormone took part in those runs.

The most famous example of hyperandrogenic athletes was a South African Caster Semenya, who was no longer allowed to participate in trips of less than a mile. In order to participate, he would have had to take testosterone-lowering medication.

Now the testosterone limit for female athletes in WA applies to all athletics, so no longer just certain running distances.

It is assumed that in the throwing sports – shot put, discus and shot put – a high level of testosterone is probably more beneficial than in running.

“The decision arouses emotions. It’s a very sensitive thing. In Finland, it hasn’t been featured very much, because we have few trans women in sports. It’s a big deal in the world,” says Pihlakoski.

CEO of the Finnish Sports Association Harry Aalto says that the international policy also applies to Finnish track and field athletes.

“There is still learning to be done here, which policies will be made. We have to look at each case if they come up”, says Aalto.

In Finland, there is no monitoring system for the testosterone limits of female athletes.

The most famous case in Finland is related to a gender-corrected shot putter, who was allowed to compete in the women’s series from the beginning of 2015. Granting the right to compete angered female workers.

Did you think about it? In WA, the option of forming a third racing series for transwomen athletes?

“It was not seriously considered. It is also significant that world records cannot be set in small competitions in which trans women could participate. Or you can do it, but they wouldn’t be accepted as world records,” Pihlakoski says by phone from Belgrade airport.

On Saturday in Belgrade, Pihlakoski was elected to the board of the European Athletics Association (EA) for the next term. In addition, he still sits on the board of the World Masters Athletics Federation under the International Athletics Federation.

The association in question organizes competitions for track and field athletes who are at least 35 years old.

“All three board seats are vantage points from which you can see the core. It makes it easier to handle things in Finnish athletics as well,” says Pihlakoski.

According to Pihlakoski, the number of older track and field athletes is growing rapidly and there are many participants in the competitions.

“I am the link between the International Athletics Federation and these ‘veteran athletes’,” says Pihlakoski.