Athletics | The family cried in the stands when Sha’Carri Richardson, who missed out on an Olympic spot due to cannabis use, got another chance

Athletics|A place in the Paris Olympics made Sha’Carri Richardson and family members feel good.

American women’s 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson claimed a spot on his country’s Olympic team and goes to Paris to chase an Olympic medal.

Richardson won the 100m final at the Olympic qualifiers in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 10.71. It is the top result of the season.

For Richardson, the Olympic place means a lot now, because the last time it was taken away from him because of a cannabis cart. Richardson also won the previous Olympic qualifiers before the Tokyo Olympics, at that time with a time of 10.86. The doping test revealed that he had used cannabis.

At that time, Richardson was banned from competing for a month, which is why he was not allowed to participate in the Olympics.

Richardson later said he used cannabis after hearing about his mother’s death.

The benefits of cannabis for sports performance are considered questionable, but its use as an intoxicant is perceived as against the spirit of sports. Richardson received a short suspension, just one month, but it cost him an Olympic spot.

Family members were watching Richardson’s incredible qualifying run. Richardson vented his run and seemed to cry a little on the field afterwards, but the emotions also surfaced in the stands. Grandma at the start of the run Betty Harp crossed her arms and when the results were decided, wiped her tears.