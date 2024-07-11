Athletics | The expert was horrified by the world champion’s fat percentage: “I would say that it is not healthy or desirable”

Athletics|The defending high jump world champion, European champion and Olympic champion showed off his low body fat percentage on social media. According to an expert specializing in sports nutrition, it can have serious consequences.

High jump star Gianmarco Tamberi published a picture on Instagram a week ago, where he showed off his almost fat-free trained body. According to the publication, his body fat percentage is only 3.3.

“It’s incredibly low,” wonders the nutritionist Merja Kiviranta-Mölsä.

If a client walked into Kiviranta-Mölsä’s office with the goal of looking like Tamberi, he would not agree to help in the pursuit of an unhealthy low fat percentage.

“I would say that it is not healthy or desirable.”

“Everything that athletes do is fundamentally not healthy. This is an example of that.”

Kiviranta-Mölsä understands why Tamberi wanted to lose weight. According to him, at the top of the world, differences are settled with minimal margins, so athletes have to take risks to win.

“I understand that one wants to take such a risk in terms of health.”

“In his sport, a low fat percentage has a short-term positive effect. There is no extra weight that needs to be lifted over the bar.”

Tamberi, 32, wrote in the publication’s caption that he was preparing for the last Olympics of his career. He says that he is in this condition only to win Olympic gold.

“This is not the body I want, but definitely the one I need,” writes Tamberi.

Kiviranta-Mölsän according to the energy deficit increases the risk of injury in athletes. In a lack of energy, the ability to coordinate weakens, which increases the risk of accidents. Too little energy intake also weakens the bones, which makes stress fractures more likely.

“He [Tamberi] is most definitely in an energy deficit, it wouldn’t be possible otherwise,” says Kiviranta-Mölsä.

“The risk of injury definitely increases.”

Tamberi is not in top condition and has not been spared from injuries. On Tuesday, the height star wrote on Instagram that he was canceling his participation in the evening’s competition in Hungary. He said the reason was an injury. He also writes in the publication that he does not think he will recover in time for the Diamond League Monaco competition on Friday.

If the fat percentage is too low for too long, according to Kiviranta-Mölsä, it leads to disruption of hormone function. As a result, for example, bone health and resistance suffer – not to mention performance.

“If the condition continues for a long time, there is no way to maintain performance or health,” says Kiviranta-Mölsä.

The presentation of the fat percentage a week ago was by no means the first time the Italian talked about losing weight on Instagram.

In January, Tamberi published a pair of photos from the training camp, where he said he had lost five kilos in less than a month. In the caption, the champion jumper stated that the Olympic year had begun.

“What is my goal? Leave as little as possible to chance,” writes Tamberi.

Kiviranta-Mölsän according to anyone, no matter how hard they try, they can’t get to the same low body fat percentage with Tamber. According to him, Tamber must be genetically gifted.

For elite athletes aiming for optimal body composition, Kiviranta-Mölsä emphasizes nutrition designed for individual needs.

“You have to make time, no quick diets.”

Correction 11.7. 2:12 p.m.: Merja Kiviranta-Mölsä’s last name was once in the story in the incorrect form Kivirinta-Mölsä.