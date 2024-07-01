Athletics | The expert criticized Oliver Helander’s attitude

Athletics|According to Lauri Hollo, the Kaleva Games do not bode well for Finns in terms of the Olympics.

Kalevan the competitions ended on Sunday in Vaasa. On the same day, the opportunity for track and field athletes to collect points for the Olympic ranking for the Paris Games ended.

Athletics expert Lauri Hollo gives towels to the athletes from the Kaleva Games. According to Hollo, the results do not bode well for the medal balance from Paris.

“The weather was what it was, windy and reasonably difficult. Regardless, if you think about whether the Kaleva Games strengthened or weakened the Finns’ potential success in Paris, they at least didn’t,” Hollo snorts.

in the European Championships Won bronze in Rome Oliver Helander belongs in many papers as one of the biggest blue and white medal hopes in Paris. However, Hollo Helander has not been able to be insured with his performance.

“Helander has had a lot of throws that looked like ‘damn, if I had gone into the right position, it would have been good,'” Hollo laments.

In Vaasa, Helander’s result was 81.53 and it brought him third place.

“Helander’s nature lacks such a killing mood. Of course, everyone has their own way of approaching the competition and acting at the competition venue, but Helander somehow has a laughing and phlegmatic style.”

Oliver Helander had to settle for the SM bronze.

Helander’s instead, Hollo raises Lassi Etelätalo Finland’s best hope for a medal in the men’s javelin throw. Etelätalo won the Finnish championship at the weekend.

“It’s now clear that Etelätalo doesn’t throw 90 meters, but Helander can throw. If Etelätalo manages to hit that 85–86 meter range, the medal can be surprisingly close. Such a person has usually won bronze at the Olympics. Etelätalo’s fitness curve evokes positive thoughts”, Hollo analysed.

Women’s Shot put is another sport where there are expectations of Finnish success. However, the Kaleva competitions did not go well.

“I don’t really understand how someone who made the Finnish record this year Krista Tervo can technology be so completely messed up. A couple of races have been as if he had never thrown a ball,” Hollo is amazed.

“Silja Kosonen has been really sure this year, but now there was something uncertain about what to do in Vaasa for a long time. A 72-meter throw is great, but in Paris it’s not something to celebrate.”

Krista Tervo was disappointed in the Kaleva Games.

Final information about the track and field athletes going to the Olympics will come in the next few days. However, one familiar name will be missing from that list: Top Raitanen. Raitanen’s Olympic dreams crumbled in a harsh way over the weekend.

“That’s what this is about. Raitase has had a difficult season and problems with his thigh”, says Hollo.

“But Raitase does have a coach Janne Ukonmaanahon with now a place for reasonable analysis after the summer. Something went wrong.”

Raitase still had a very good run in the preliminary round of the European Championships last month, and the runner’s words were confident after that.

“I thought then that I haven’t seen Raita in such a positive way for a long time. Reflecting on that, the last results are very surprising,” says Hollo.

After the EC preliminary round, Raitanen’s level dropped dramatically.