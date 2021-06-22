No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics The drug given to the baby freed Shubenkov from suspected doping

by admin_gke11ifx
June 22, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Shubenkov gave a sample containing acetazolamide in a training session test.

Russian pika-aituri Sergei Shubenkov freed from doping suspicions in a case called “genuine exceptional” by the AIU, the ethics body of the International Federation of Athletics World Ahletics.

Shubenkov gave a sample containing acetazolamide, known as a dehydrator and a coating agent, in a training test. However, the AIU accepted Shubenkov’s report that he got the drug in his body because of a drug given to his three-month-old child.

“My son was prescribed a drug that is on the list of banned substances. However, the baby could not swallow the pill, so we had to give it as a powder. The substance has remained on the kitchen table, and through it in my body, ”Shubenkov explained.

Shubenkov, who won the 2015 World Championship, can reach the Tokyo Olympics if he gets on the list of Russian athletes who have reached the venue and compete neutrally. The Russian Athletics Federation is still on the verge of doping.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: