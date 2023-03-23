Athletics | The doping explainer changed his story – now blames his ex-wife for the crime

Zane Robertson’s explanation changed.

Endurance runner Zane Robertson was banned from competition for eight years because Epo hormone was found in his system in May 2022.

The New Zealander explained his cart in a confusing way. According to his own words, he applied for a corona vaccination in Kenya, but the doctors began to treat him as if he had a positive corona infection. Meaning that Robertson, 33, would have been injected with Epo instead of a vaccine spike.

Anti-doping officials in Robertson’s native New Zealand did not believe his explanation.

Robertson’s the explanation continued Runners Only! podcast on a visit. His explanation also changed. He said that he used the hormone only once. Robertson blamed part of the reason on his ex-wife.

“My case was very unique. My ex-wife and I talked about Epo a few times. I was frustrated with the sport and wasn’t at my best. One day he came home with it,” the runner said in the podcast.

The star runner was initially given a four-year sentence, but the sentence was doubled because he tried to cover his tracks.

New Zealand media of the NZ Herald according to Robertson will not appeal the sentence.

Robertson has competed in the Olympics in 2016 and 2021. Robertson’s career took big leaps towards stardom when he moved to Kenya with his twin brother to train. The brothers were 17 years old at the time.