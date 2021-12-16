Athletics The Diamond League modifies the criticized last-round rule

Last season, the results were reset before the final round of three competitors.

Athletics The Diamond League amends the rule in place last season that the athlete who makes the best performance in the final round wins the competition. The rule was valid for throws and longitudinal jumps, where the competition is normally based on six rounds of competition.

Only the top three athletes from previous rounds took part in the final round, so the results were reset before the start of the round.

The series reports on its websitethat there will be no reset in the future, so the athlete who makes the best result in six rounds will win the race again next season. Instead, only the top three from the previous competition will continue to compete in the final round.

In the future, instead of the reverse order, the last round will be jumped, with the first in the race jumping first and the third jumping last. Therefore, the victory of the race is open until the last performance.

The first race of the Diamond League is in Doha, Qatar, in May.