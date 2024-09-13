Friday, September 13, 2024
Athletics | The Diamond League is peaking, the superstar is in serious trouble at the long position – HS follows

September 13, 2024
The athletics Diamond League culminates in a two-day final in Brussels.

Athletics The Diamond League season ends again with a two-day final event, this time in Brussels.

The world’s best track and field athletes are hunting for event wins and prize pools of 30,000 US dollars, or about 27,000 euros.

The blue and white representation will not be seen in the Diamond League finals this time. The eyes of the Finnish followers are thus focused on the world’s toughest stars, such as the one threatening the world record in the men’s singles again to Armand Duplantis.

The women’s discus throw started the evening of athletics at 20:11 Finnish time.

