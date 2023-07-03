Athletics | The diamond league gave Reetta Hurskee a hard time: “It was a big assumption that we would be in the games”

Quick beeper Reetta Hurske had two negative experiences in a short time in the Diamond League, the top league in athletics.

Hurske, 28, believed for a long time that he would have made it to the Lausanne competition on Friday. General Sports reported on the incident.

Hurskee’s picture was even used in Lausanne’s Diamond League marketing material, but his name was pulled from the starting lists with the fewest votes. Hurske’s competition manager Tero Heiska told Yle Urheilu that it was an unfortunate mistake by the race’s communication team.

Hurske himself commented on the matter to Ilta-Sanom in the Stockholm Diamond League on Sunday.

“I have not seen any exchanges with Lausanne. However, I already had a big assumption at the beginning of May that we were in the Games when I saw my face in the marketing materials. Last week I trained hard for it, and then the EC team competition in Poland hit the peak of competition,” said Hurske.

Even the arrangements of the old Olympic stadium in Stockholm did not go well in the strong wind and rain. The umpire made a mistake, among other things, by throwing an 800-meter runner Eveliina Määttanen change of clothes for the rainwater puddle.

Hurske also had problems with the preparations.

“I had to work outside and the clothes were immediately wet. The guys were then in the tent, and sometimes water came from the roof. I was working out a bit in the corridor of the dressing room”, Hurske commented.

“In a way, the conditions in Stockholm would be great if the sun was shining. When it rains, I think the Nordic countries should be prepared in some way.”

Hurske started in Stockholm with tough world stars, such as the ME woman Tobi Amusan from the chest. The Tampere resident uploaded a sharp comment about the rainy weather to his competitors.

“I told the other girls that this can happen in Finland at any time.”

Despite everything, Hurskee, who has worked hard to rise to the international top, does not leave a sour taste from the Diamond League.

“No can do. Human errors happen.”

Actual even the race in Stockholm didn’t go quite like it did in Strömsö. Hurske rattled fences and ran a modest time of 12.98. He ran his Finnish record of 12.70 at the beginning of June and since then the results have been more moderate.

Hurske will now take a training break to get in top shape for the World Championships in Budapest. He will return to the line at the end of July.

“After SE, there was mental fatigue. I’ve been running harder than ever. What after that? There have also been many competitions. It’s a pity that in Finland the good competitions are scheduled for the beginning of June”, Hurske said.

“Ultimately, there is nothing available around the Kaleva Games. It would be nice to compete as much as I can, but I’m so old that I can’t necessarily.”