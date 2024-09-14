Saturday, September 14, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics | The Diamond League final continues in Brussels – the women’s pole vault starts with exciting settings

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
Athletics | The Diamond League final continues in Brussels – the women’s pole vault starts with exciting settings
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder

Main ContentPlaceholder

Helsingin Sanomat follows the Diamond League final in this article.

Nina Kennedy is the early favorite for the final. Picture: Daniela Porcelli / ZUMA

HS

Athletics The Diamond League culminates in the last competition day of the finals on Saturday in Brussels.

In the final sports, the bet is about 27,000 euros in prize money and a wild card spot for next year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

The tracking opens below.

Read more from the author

HS

#Athletics #Diamond #League #final #continues #Brussels #womens #pole #vault #starts #exciting #settings

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
CSKA midfielder caught Zenit opponents playing women’s football

CSKA midfielder caught Zenit opponents playing women's football

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]