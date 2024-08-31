Athletics | The decision of a racing partner is a tough time for Ella Junnila – “I didn’t expect that I would have to give up just yet”

Athletics|Ella Junnila spoke beautifully about her close friend.

Helsinki

Sweden match to the winner of the women’s height competition on Friday night Ella to Junnila the past week has been surprisingly heavy. Even though Junnila’s own season has been long and stressful, the reason for it has been a good friend of the Finnish jumper, Maja Nilsson’s house destiny.

The 24-year-old reigning Swedish champion said on Monday that he will end his sports career due to constant injuries.

For Junnila, the decision to stop a close competitor was a tough one.

“I heard about Maja’s termination shortly before she officially announced it. I admit that it was a really tough place for me,” Junnila said in the interview area of ​​the Olympic Stadium. It can be concluded from the voice that the emotions have been on the surface during the week.

The friendship of the duo, who already got to know each other in their junior years, deepened with numerous joint competition trips, during which Junnila and Nilsson ended up spending a lot of time together, even for logistical reasons.

“We are in the same age group with Maja and have attended all the same age group competitions. Quite often, competition organizers try to place people from neighboring countries in the same room if they cannot find a roommate from the same country. We have spent days together, improved the world and deepened our friendship”, Junnila recalled.

“Even though there have been really long periods when one of them has been injured, he has always been able to trust that Maja will come out of it. He has been such a safe partner on the journey together.”

For a 24 year old athlete The decision of a competitive friend her own age to make a sports career is a new feeling that Junnila did not quite expect to have to face yet.

“Even I have been surprised by how much I have had to process this. I didn’t expect that I would have to give up Maja yet,” Junnila said.

Nilsson had planned to end his career at the Paris Olympics, but was not selected there.

“I’m really happy about the years we had and the fact that we were able to jump to the European Championships together. I cherish these memories deep in my heart. Of course, I would have liked to have been able to skip one more Sweden match with Maja, but I understand very well why she decided otherwise. “

Junnilan my season continues next week for one more race. After a difficult period that followed a wonderful early season and culminated in Olympic disappointment, Junnila says that her jumping is in a better shape again. On Friday, a score of 184 was enough to win.

“It’s wonderful that it is slowly starting to be found there. When the body feels like its own, it also shows in jumping. If this continues like this, it will definitely come from there.”