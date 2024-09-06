Athletics | The competitor’s trick surprised Armand Duplantis

Athletics|Duplantis won the Zurich Diamond League competition, in which his participation was uncertain.

Swedish stick scarecrow Armand Duplantis took his own in the Zurich Diamond League competition on Thursday, but with a surprisingly humane result. After the race, Duplantis’ manager revealed what kind of night the ME man had.

Duplantis himself, on the other hand, said that he was surprised by his competitor’s decision during the final moments.

Even on Wednesday night and Thursday morning there was a buzz about Duplantis’ running speed. He won Norway Karsten Warholm in the 100-meter show competition and stopped the clock in a top time of 10.37.

However, the competition took its toll. 400m ME man Warholm withdrew from Thursday’s Diamond League race, and Duplantis was considering the same.

“I knew it would be hard to compete after 100, but I didn’t think it would be this hard,” said Duplantis for Aftonbladet.

“I have cramps everywhere, even in places I didn’t even know existed. But I don’t regret anything.”

Manager of Duplantis Daniel Wessfeldt told that the night before Thursday had been quite rough.

“He threw up half the night after running a hundred. Participation was uncertain for a while. I don’t know if it was something he had eaten or the stress of the race,” Wessfeldt said.

However, Duplantis decided to participate, and in his usual fashion – but not in style – he made up for the win. In a rainy and chilly evening, the result was a modest 582 for him. Thursday was the first time this year that Duplantis fell short of six meters.

And the victory could have been missed without the United States by Sam Kendricks decision.

Kendricks also cleared the height of 582, but he wanted to raise the bar next to 602 and skip 592. Duplantis was surprised by a proposal he liked.

Namely, Kendricks had one drop from the previous heights, meaning he had to exceed the height to win.

“I thought it would give me a better chance. He had to cover six meters to pass me. I really don’t know why he did that,” Duplantis commented For Expressen.

“When he announced that he wanted to go over six meters, I just said ‘let’s go then’. This victory was not very convincing, but the hundred was. At least from me.”