Athletics | The coach was so sure of Sari Killinen’s EC selection that he had already bought the plane tickets to Munich: “This is a dream come true”

Killinen, who is studying in the USA, has never represented Finland in an adult competition before.

Joensuu

Sara Killinen became Finland’s third representative in the women’s shot put at the European Athletics Championships.

Killinen and threw in the World Championships Suvi Koskinen qualified for the representative place in the finals of the Kaleva Games. Killinen threw for bronze with a result of 66.59, Koskinen was fourth with 65.47. That settled the choice.

Silja Kosonen improved last year’s silver to the championship (69.78). Last year’s champion Krista Tervo now bent to silver, 68.98.

Kosonen and Tervo have been selected for the European Championships. In the World Championships, Kosonen was seventh and Tervo was tenth.

“Throwing felt wonderfully relaxed and the technical problems have been fixed,” said Kosonen.

Killinen studies at Virginia Tech in the United States. He is coached by an American Andrew Dubs. He was so sure of Killinen’s EC selection that he had already bought plane tickets to Munich.

“Yeah, there was no pressure at all,” 21-year-old Killinen laughed.

“This is a dream come true. The European Championship has been the target. I have never represented Finland in value competitions. It was quite exciting and I had a lump in my throat. Somehow I managed to pull myself together.”

At the beginning of June, Killinen threw his record 71.02 at the American university championships. He also said that he was “tremendously” excited about that race.

“It’s crazy, because I’ve always watched adult competitions, and now I’m going there myself. I don’t know if I’ve processed it properly yet. Your feet stay on the ground, you can’t even take off,” said Killinen.

Correction 7.8. at 17:40: Corrected the second paragraph of the story to Kosonen Koski.