Thursday, March 2, 2023
Athletics | The coach predicts: Reetta Hurske will run hard times in the summer as well – "The pace doesn't stop at 60 meters"

March 2, 2023
Marjukka Suihko started coaching at the same time when ten-year-old Reetta Hurske started running hurdles in 2005. Now the long-term work is paying off. In EC halls, Hurske is the favorite to win. All eyes are already on the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

Marjukka Suihko a fencer has made a long journey together Reetta Hurskeen in the background and as a coach.

The collaboration started already in 2005, when Hurske was only ten years old. Before that, Suihko had no experience in coaching and Hurskee had no experience in hurdles.

“We have come together. It’s starting to get measured. Tampereen Pyrintö needed coaches when it had a large group of young people and my own daughters also played sports,” says 52-year-old Suihko about the beginning of the coaching journey.

Suihko had attended a sports high school in Kuopio and was involved in athletics, such as 800 meters and matches. After studying and starting a family, however, competitive sports ended.

When coaching became interesting, Suihko read the necessary coaching qualifications and also took foreign courses.

“The best coaching lesson of all is a conversation with Finnish and foreign coaches. You also learn a lot about coaching at the camps.”

In the 2020–2021 season, Hurskee’s head coach was a former hurdler for a while Antti Haapakoski. In practice, Suihko was only on the sidelines for a few months and supervised Hurskee’s training in his hometown Tampere.

“The change of coach started with me. I thought that I had given my all, and Reeta would do well to try something else.”

After the 2021 board season, Hurske returned to Suihko’s coaching. He said that he longed for a training system that was familiar and produced results.

“I think it’s the right way for me to train. I’m satisfied with my decision,” Hurske said in June 2021 at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku.

Reetta Hurske spent the rest of her time in the indoor competition in Madrid on Wednesday last week. The result was a Finnish record of 7.79 seconds. Picture: Javier Soriano / Magazine photo

For years along Suihko has excited the audience in almost all the prestigious races that Hurskee has run. Only the 2019 World Cup in Doha and the 2022 Tokyo Olympics were missed.

“There was no need to go to Tokyo because of the corona pandemic,” says Suihko.

Hurske was in his first adult competition in 2016, when the European championships were held in Amsterdam. Hurske reached the semi-finals.

On outdoor tracks, Hurske has won three Finnish championships in the 100-meter hurdles. He won his first indoor championship in the 60-meter hurdles just under two weeks ago in Helsinki with a top time of 7.83.

Before that, he ran a Finnish record of 7.81 in Poland, which he improved by two hundredths of a second (7.79) last week in Madrid.

Next weekend, Hurske will compete as the winning favorite in the EC halls in Istanbul, where Suihko, who works as the principal of Pirkkala co-ed high school, will also go on his winter vacation.

Suihko does not start guessing the position or time of his hedge.

“Hurdle running is a sensitive and explosive sport where you have to focus on your own performance. I’m not worried about Reeta’s reliability. Even a small error can show up in the final result when it comes to hundredths. You have to be careful from the start to the finish line, and that your foot hits the fence well,” says Suihko.

Marjukka Suihko used to have a large coaching group in Tampere’s Pyrinnö. Nowadays, in addition to hurdler Reetta Hurske, he coaches Jemina Forss, who only runs 800 meters. Picture: Reijo Hietanen

in EC halls The 60-meter hurdles are run three times. The preliminary rounds are on Saturday during the day. The semi-finals will be run on Sunday in the morning, and the final race will be the last before the last race of the competition program in the evening at 21:55 Finnish time.

“Reetta is in a steady 7.80 condition. The rest depends on him.”

Suihko can’t find a single factor to explain why 27-year-old Hurske is in such bad shape this winter. There is long-term work ahead.

“One of the biggest things is health. Reetta has been healthy and has many good training years behind her. Last year, the hall season was a bit incomplete and a bit more was expected from the summer. Reetta could have taken a similar flight as now. It’s the sum of many things, how I go.”

Suihko has also worked as a mathematics teacher.

How much does mathematics help in coaching hurdlers?

“I don’t know if it will help, but all data is of great interest to me. I study a lot of statistics, I look at fence intervals and the runner’s distance to the fences.”

The duo’s eyes are already on next year’s Olympic Games in Paris. A good outdoor season would give a good start to the Olympic year.

What conclusions can be drawn from a good indoor season for summer races when the distance is longer by 40 meters?

“Reetta has run even longer distances than 60 meters in the winter. Of course, he can pull well in the summer as well, but don’t go predicting those times either. No worries about summer. The momentum doesn’t stop at 60 meters.”

EC halls from Thursday to Sunday in Istanbul.

Reetta Hurske and Marjukka Suihko in the Pirkka hall. Picture: Reijo Hietanen

Competition program

Finns in the EC halls

Thursday 2.3.

20.00 800 m heats/Joonas Rinne

20.05 high jump, qualification/Sini Lälä, Heta Tuuri

9:30 p.m 3,000 m heats/Camilla Richardsson

21.40 shot put, qualifying/Eveliina Rouvali

Friday 3.3.

10 5-match, 60 meter hurdles/Saga Vanninen

10.10 long jump, qualifying/Kristian Pulli

10.15 pole vault, qualifying/Elina Lampela, Wilma Murto

10:45 a.m 5-match, height/Vanninen

11:40 a.m 400 m heats/Viivi Lehikoinen, Milja Thureson

12:30 p.m 1,500 m heats/Natalia Blomqvist

13.05 60 m heats/Anna Pursiainen

1:30 p.m 5-match, ball/Vanninen

20.05 60 m semi-finals/Pursiainen?

20.10 5-match, length/Vanninen

20.55 400 m semi-finals/Lehikoinen, Thureson?

21.18 3,000 m final/Richardsson?

21.53 kuala finale/Rouvali?

22.05 5-match, 800 m/Vanninen

10:45 p.m 60 m final/Pursiainen?

Saturday 4.3.

10.04 pole vault, qualification/Urho Kujanpää

10.20 60 m heats/Samuli Samuelsson

11:35 a.m 60 m hurdles/Reetta Hurske, Lotta Harala, Annimari Korte

12.20 60 m hurdles/Santeri Kuusiniemi, Elmo Lakka, Ilari Manninen

7:45 p.m 60m semi-finals/Samuelsson

20.05 pole vault, final/Lampela, Murto?

8:35 p.m 800 m semi-finals/Slope?

21.00 1,500 m final/Blomqvist?

9:30 p.m 400 m final/Lehikoinen, Thureson?

Sunday 5.3.

11.12 long jump, final/Pulli?

11.20 high jump, final/Lälä, Tuuri?

11:55 a.m 60 m hurdles, semifinals/Hurske, Harala, Korte?

20.18 pole vault, final/Kujanpää

21.22 800 m final/Slope?

21.55 60 m hurdles, final/Hurske, Harala, Korte?

