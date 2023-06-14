Athletics | The best series of Oliver Helander’s career – the realization of the joke was a couple of meters away

In Turku, Helander threw the season’s best domestic result of 87.32.

Javelin thrower Oliver Helander pleased Paavo Nurmi at the games by racing to the top domestic result of the season with 87.32. The result was enough for the Czech Republic to take second place by Jakub Vadlejch after who threw 89.51.

“By far the best series of my career. The throws now went straight ahead, and I was able to catch the throwing rhythm very well”, Helander said with satisfaction.

Helander won the Nurme Games last year with his record of 89.83.

“I joked a couple of weeks ago that I will repeat my victory here. I got pretty close, but second place isn’t too bad with a result like that.”

The Czech Vadlejch continues his racing contract in Finland at Kuortane. The man has a silver medal from both the Olympics and the World Championships, so his only goal is a gold medal in Budapest.

“I had a little feeling in my leg, so I didn’t throw the last throw. However, my condition is excellent and my technique is on point, so I’m looking forward to the World Championships with confidence”, stated Vadlejch.