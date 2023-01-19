Athletics | The Belarusian coach is accused of violations in Tsimanouskaja’s case

In the case that led to Tsimanouskaja’s escape from the Olympics, the disciplinary body of the International Athletics Federation accuses the coach of the Olympic team of several rule violations.

Belarusian athletics coach Yuri Moisevičia is accused of three different rule violations related to Krystsina Tsimanouskajan withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics, says AIU, the independent disciplinary body of the International Association of Athletics Federations.

According to AIU, Juri Moisevič violated the rules regarding honesty, dignity and reputation protection.

The controversy at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 started when Tsimanouskaja had learned that the coaching staff had entered her in the 400-meter relay to make up for other athletes, even though she had never run the distance in competitions. The need for substitutes arose when the sports management of Belarus had not ensured in advance that all relay runners had passed the required number of doping tests.

The Belarusian Olympic Committee tried to forcefully return the runner to his home country after he criticized the national team management on social media.

Tsimanouskaja refused to return and finally applied for asylum in Poland.

“Moisevič did not act honestly, failed to protect the athlete and his behavior included verbal and mental bullying and he caused harm to the sport’s reputation,” AIU said in its press release.

“The Olympic Committee and the International Association of Athletics Federations referred the matter to the AIU in September 2021. Moisevič was one of the Belarusian team members whose Olympic accreditation was canceled due to the situation. Another member [yleisurheilun olympiavalmennuskeskuksen varajohtaja] Artur Šumak has not been charged.”

The AIU is an independent disciplinary organization set up by the International Association of Athletics Federations to deal with offenses in the sport.