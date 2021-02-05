Athletics The battle of the Seinestans will be seen on Saturday – Renaud Lavillenie, who returns high, challenges ME man Armand Duplantis

Men pole vault star names Armand Duplantis and Renaud Lavillenie will meet for the first time this season when a race to raise expectations for the Olympic year will be held in Rouen, France on Saturday. There is also a two-time world champion Sam Kendricks.

Last year, the Swedish Duplantis, 21, which crossed the wild ME heights both in the hall (617 and then 618) as well as outdoors (615), opened its season last weekend with a nice 601 crossing.

However, French ex-world record holder Lavillenie, 34, appeared on the same day that data on his fading far from the bar elite are premature: Lavillenie crossed 602, reaching the iconic six meters for the first time since 2016.

“In the winter Since 2017, I have had problems, minor injuries that have bothered me. But now it’s gone half a year without any problems, and I have been able to practice on a daily basis. That work is starting to show now, ”Lavillenie explained, returning to a height of six meters.

The trip to the Tokyo Olympics is still half a year away, but next month, the monsters will be bouncing behind the precious metal in the European Championships in Torun, Poland.

“Mondo (Duplantis) is going to be very hard to beat. But a lot can happen in value races, and even if I couldn’t beat him but reach second, it would be more than a good result for a 34-year-old, ”Lavillenie said on the eve of Rouen’s race.

Last Kendricks, the US World Cup winner of 2017 and 2019, who opened his season with a result of 581 over the weekend, will haunt the European duo as a threat in both Rouen and Liévin next week.

The trio will also meet at the Lavillen homelands in Clermont-Ferrand on 27 February.