Athletics | The Athletics Federation may close hyperandrogenic athletes to their own league – Antti Pihlakoski would choose the “lesser evil”

International The Athletics Association (WA) is facing a tough spot in the spring when it considers the participation of athletes of the so-called third gender in the women’s series.

In 2017, the International Association of Athletics Federations, then still the IAAF, decided to cut dozens of women off the top of the sport from the 400 meters, 400 meter hurdles, 800 and 1,500 meters, and mile races.

The reason was that women who were born with exceptionally high levels of the testosterone hormone took part in those runs.

The most famous example of hyperandrogenic athletes was a South African Caster Semenya, who was no longer allowed to participate in trips of less than a mile. Or he would have if he had taken testosterone-lowering medication.

Semenya and the South African Athletics Federation appealed the matter to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, which rejected the appeal in May 2019.

Semenya then appealed to the Swiss Supreme Court, which upheld the decision. Semenya’s camp felt that the rule was deliberately imposed for her.

One wondered why the IAAF restriction only applied to certain running distances for women, not for example throwing, javelin, discus or shot put, where high testosterone levels are probably more beneficial than running.

The IAAF justified the matter by saying that it did not have researched information about athletes in other sports, while evidence had been collected in running since 2011.

Now the situation has changed, WA board member Antti Pihlakoski says Helsingin Sanomi.

According to Pihlakoski, even so-called common sense says that there were also hyperandrogenic female athletes in the throwing sports, but the IAAF at the time did not have such a waterproof proof that it would have held up in an arbitration court, and The IAAF did not want to lose things in CAS.

At the March meeting, the WA government will discuss whether to extend the current rule to all athletics.

“At the same time, we are discussing the testosterone limit, which is now five nanomoles per liter of blood towards. That’s quite a high testosterone level for women. Is there still too much benefit from it and is it considered medicinal still count?” Pihlakoski asks.

In his opinion, WA wants to protect women’s sports with all its actions. WA emphasizes gender equality anyway. It is the first major international sports federation whose board must be half women and half men.

“In terms of motivation, it is not good for athletes who have male and female genitalia to compete in women’s leagues. The testicles produce testosterone that increases endurance, strength and speed,” says Pihlakoski.

WA can also consider whether a third series for hyperandrogenic athletes should be formed for the Games, as has been decided in swimming.

“There have been no competitions in swimming in the so-called third series. It could include athletes who, before puberty, declared themselves to be boys, but who identify as women.”

“At that time, it has been medically prevented from going through puberty,” says Pihlakoski.

“If athletics were to have a third series like this, it would have to be decided, for example, whether it would have the same monetary prizes, the same sports and the same competitions as now in the men’s and women’s series.”

Antti Pihlakoski praises the International Association of Athletics Federations for strongly defending gender equality.

What do you have your own opinion about such a third racing series?

“I am of the opinion that the testosterone level of a hyperandrogenic athlete should be controlled. Men have an advantage over women. That is, for men who feel they are women, not the other way around. I’m not in favor of a third series.”

According to Pihlakoski, the IAAF’s decision from 2017 has received a lot of approval from non-hyperandrogenic athletes.

“The matter has been perceived as problematic among female athletes. At the same time, of course, it discriminates against men who want to play sports as women. I think it’s a lesser evil than weakening women’s motivation to participate in sports,” says Pihlakoski, who was packing a suitcase for his trip to Australia at the same time.

In Bathurst, Australia, the WC terrains for all age groups will be held on February 18. Initially, the Bathurst cross-country games were supposed to be in March 2021, but they were moved to February 2022 and due to the corona pandemic another year ahead.

From Finland there are no runners going to the World Championships, which were held last time in 2019 in Aarhus, Denmark. Pihlakoski then ran in a mass start aimed at all levels.

“I was the best Finn, and I didn’t immediately say that I was also the only one,” Pihlakoski laughs.

In Bathurst, Pihlakoski is there as a representative of WA.

“Chairman of WA [Sebastian] Coe must have looked at the color of my hair when he sent me to the games.”

Pihlakoski traveled to Australia via Singapore. The country applied for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which went to Tokyo.

Pihlakoski supported Tokyo’s application as compensation for the fact that the 2021 Olympic Games were held in empty stands. He sees a lot of potential in the athletics of Singapore and the whole of 600 million people in Southeast Asia.

“Singapore has a great stadium, but the country’s track and field history is still modest.”