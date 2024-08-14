Athletics|In the United States, Wada and China are being blamed again.

of the USA a sprinter of Erriyon Knighton a new twist has taken place in the doping saga.

Knighton, 20, pleaded guilty in March to using the anabolic steroid trenbolone.

USADA, the United States’ anti-doping agency, stated that the spike was caused by contaminated meat.

Knighton was allowed to run in the Paris Olympics. He finished fourth in the 200 meters.

Now the athletics integrity unit AIU has appealed against Usada’s decision to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport, Cas. The AIU wants Cas to investigate Usada’s claim that Knighton did not knowingly act wrongly.

Usada responded to the complaint on its website.

“The rules of the international anti-doping agency Wada are bad. Trenbolone is a fortifier used in livestock farming and found in meat. The Trenbolone concentration in Knighton’s sample was less than 1 ng/ml. The meat he ate came from the same supplier whose meat was later found to contain trenbolone,” Usada executive Travis T. Tygart comment in the bulletin.

Then Usada once again lashed out at China.

“For years we have wanted the doping rules regarding food contamination to be updated, but Wada has refused. The world knows that Wada has changed its rule in certain cases, such as the 23 TMZ and two methandienone cases in China.”

Usada gestured to the 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for doping before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but were allowed to compete.

According to Chinada, the Chinese anti-doping agency, the crash was caused by the athletes accidentally consuming contaminated food, meaning they were innocent.

Wada accepted the Chinese explanations, but when the New York Times reported on the hushed up issue during the Paris Games, Tygart was furious. He rumbled that clean athletes had been stabbed in the back.