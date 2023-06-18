Athletics | The 95-year-old superwoman broke two European records

The veteran athlete impressed the spectators.

95 years old Senni Sopanen set new records in the Championship competitions of the Adult Sports Federation organized in Kuopio.

On Saturday, Sopanen broke the European record of 114 for women over 95 years old in the long jump. On Sunday, the streak continued, when the European age group record of 256 was also broken in the triple jump.

Sopanen finished her career in the shot put, where the Finnish and Nordic record for women over 95 years of age was 4.07. The European record of 5.32 for women over 95 is held by an Italian of Gabre Gabric in possession.

Sopanen, representing the colors of Spove, won the SM gold in all three sports as the only participant in his series.

Followed the competitions on the spot Miska Peltoniemi shared pictures of Sopanen’s performances on Twitter. In connection with them, he characterized the 95-year-old lady as an “iron woman”.

I agree the performance was also impressive To Kimberly Hoppeswho happened to be passing through Väinölänniemi just at the time of the SC competitions.

“I thought there would be young people playing sports on the field, so I was really surprised to see this 95-year-old superwoman,” Hoppes told Ilta-Sanom by phone.