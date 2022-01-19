About 30 complaints of alleged harassment alreadysexual abuse against a trainer Santanderean are known by the Colombian Athletics Federation, which published the fact in a statement.

According to the account of one of the complainants, the events occurred when she was a minor and attended the Bucaramanga athletics stadium, where she was part of a club. Club Deportivo Marathon Sport, attached to the Santander League.

“He told me that I had the best buttocks in the stadium, that my body was fine, he told me and a colleague that the buttocks were good and that there are the two best asses in the stadium,” said one of the young complainants through from BluRadio.

The 18-year-old affected preferred to keep her name confidential.

“I wondered if I was a virgin and I still am, I wondered how I had the intimate area, the vulva, how I liked men and if I gave him the opportunity to be my first man, what was left between the two and that I could not get out of there, “he added.

“Due to a complaint from the president of the Santander athletics league, we have been made aware of the events that occurred in relation to the Coach Giovanni Vega”, communicated a spokesman for the Federation.

“These facts are in the due disciplinary processes in the respective sports and/or legal commission in the corresponding instances, it is our duty to support the investigations and abide by these final decisions that may occur,” he added.

About the complaints

The advisor of the Office of Women and Gender Equity of the Bucaramanga Mayor’s Office, Tatiana Cortés, made the complaint known and announced that all the information corresponding to three cases, which include sexual and psychological violence, has been compiled.

