Athletics, fabulous Gimbo: in the high jump he is the strongest of all. “The Last Decisive Warmup”

Gianmarco drums conquest They to the Budapest World Cup Of athletics and enter the story of Italian sport. Gimbo’s feat in the high jump final is legendary. “Am I world champion? Crazy, I can’t even hear myself say it. It’s a unique feeling be able to beat athletes who seem superior“. These are Tamberi’s first words as the new high jump world champion. In Budapest, the captain of the Italian athletics national team won a historic and magical world championship gold by crossing 2.36 meters on his first attempt. Then a little revelation, “Before the race I did a great heatingone of the best in my life, and I could only destroy everything with my head, I knew it could take more than 2.38 to win“.

This is his first outdoor medal, after winning gold indoors in 2016 and bronze in 2022. A great result arrived after a sequence in which the blue exceeded his entry measure (2.25 meters) on the second attempt, to then exceed 2.29, 2.33 and reach an altitude of 2.36 meters. In second place on the podium was the American Juvaughn Harrison (he too jumped 2.36 metres, but committed one error more than blueed.).

