Athletics Sydney McLaughlin was the first woman to fall below the 52-second limit in the 400-meter fencing

A new world record was set in the US Olympic qualifiers.

The United States Sydney McLaughlin ran a new world record in the 400-meter hurdles on Sunday. McLaughlin clocked 51.90 in the U.S. Olympic qualifiers at Eugene.

21-year-old McLaughlin became the first woman to fall below the 52-second mark in 400-meter fences. The previous record, 52.16, was Dalilah Muhammadin in the name and ran in the 2019 Doha World Cup final. Muhammad finished second on Sunday with a time of 52.42.

The third Olympic place went Anna to Cockrell, whose time was 53.70.