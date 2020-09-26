Athletics Swedish King Duplantis took his 16th consecutive victory in the Diamond League final

On the track, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah took an overwhelming victory in the 100 meters.

Swedish a miracle Armand Duplantis continued his incredible race stream in the final race of the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar.

American Sam Hendricks is the last competitor to have beaten the Swede. Hendricks succeeded in that last year at the World Cup in Doha.

On Friday at the Qatari Sports Club field, Duplantis won 582, far short of Duplantis ‘615 ME result last week. The win was Duplantis’ 16th consecutive win.

Duplantis once tried to cross the altitude 592 times and once six meters before finishing his contract. Hendricks finished second and France Renaud Lavillenie third.

On the track Jamaica Elaine Thompson-Herah took an overwhelming victory in the 100 meters with a result of 10.87 and left Côte d’Ivoire Marie-Josee Ta Loun (11.21) far behind.

“I am happy to win, but the main interest is to finish the season in good health,” Thompson said Herah.

“Preparing for the Olympics is next on my agenda, and it really starts.”

Women’s 1500m reigning Olympic champion, Kenya Faith Kipyegon clocked the world’s top time of 1.57.61 at 800 meters.

“I’m happy with the victory here, when you take into account that this was the second 800-meter race about three years after the break,” Kipyegon said.

“This year has been really haunting everyone, and I am glad it is coming to an end. I couldn’t wait any longer for 2021. ”

Men in the series 1,500 meters reigning world champion Timothy Cheruiyot was not as lucky when he moved to the 800-meter race. A two-round specialist Ferguson Rotich won the race with a time of 1.44.16 and won the British by four tenths of a second Elliot Gilesin. Cheruiyot lagged behind them and finished eighth.

The Kenyan, who changed his second parade trip, still succeeded when he was a 5,000-meter two-time world champion Hellen Obiri won the high-profile 3,000-meter race with a time of 8.22.54. Seven runners reached their own record.

“This has not been the best season to anyone, but I’m happy that it ends. We’re all focusing on the Olympic year now, ”Obiri said.

Men’s 1,500 meters Stewart McSweyn clocked a new Australian record at the best time of his career and ran to victory at 3.30.51.

“I just wanted to race again. This was a very tough race, but I carried out my plan well and kept up the pace. ”

Source: AFP. Doha, Qatar:

Diamond League Competition 4/4:

Gentlemen:

200 m: 1) Arthur Cisse Ivory Coast 20.23, 2) Julian Forte Jamaica 20.39, 3) Christophe Lemaitre France 20.68.

400 m: 1) Kahmari Montgomery USA 45.55, 2) Yousef Karam Kuwait 45.72, 3) Mohamed Nasir Abbas Qatar 45.96.

800 m: 1) Ferguson Rotich Kenya 1.44.16, 2) Elliot Giles 1.44.56, 3) Wyclife Kinyamal Kenya 1.45.68.

1500 m: 1) Stewart McSweyn Australia 3.30.51, 2) Selemon Barega Ethiopia 3.32.97, 3) Soufiane El Bakkali Morocco 3.33.45.

110 m aj (+0.3 m / s): 1) Aaron Mallett USA 13.15, 2) Jason Joseph Switzerland 13.40, 3) David King Britain 13.54.

Rod: 1) Armand Duplantis Sweden 582, 2) Sam Kendricks USA 582, 3) Renaud Lavillenie France 582.

Ladies:

100 m (0.0): 1) Elaine Thompson-Herah Jamaica 10.87, 2) Marie-Jose Talou Ivory Coast 11.21, 3) Kayla White USA 11.25.

800 m: 1) Faith Kipyegon Kenya 1.57.68 (months), 2) Esther Guerrero Spain 1.59.22, 3) Adelle Tracey Britain 1.59.87.

100 m aj (+1.1): 1) Payton Chadwick USA 12.78, 2) Taliyah Brooks USA 12.86, 3) Cindy Ofili Britannia 13.02.

3000 m: 1) Hellen Obiri Kenya 8.22.54 (months), 2) Agnes Tirop Kenya 8.22.92, 3) Beatrice Chepkoech Kenya 8.22.92.

Length: 1) Maryna Bekh-Romantshuk Ukraine 691, 2) Ese Brume Nigeria 671, 3) Khaddi Sagnia Sweden 685.

The order of the prizes was determined by the jumps of the last round. Brume jumped 668 in the final round and Sagnia 655.