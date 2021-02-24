Athletics Swedish Fear of Duplantis exceeded 610, ME still remained in its support

Only three jumpers in the world have reached this level.

Men the Swedish star of the pole vault Armand Duplantis gave his rivals a strong warning ahead of next week’s European Championship Hall when he crossed the 610 at the Belgrade Hall on Wednesday.

The result is the top of the world and a reading that the world has only been able to jump in addition to the Duplantis only Sergei Bubka and Renaud Lavillenie.

Duplicate dropped his opening jump from his starting height of 560, but since then 580, 600 and 610 remained high. So Duplantis asked for a height of 619 – a new world record. However, the 618 surpassed by last year in the hall still remained ME readings, as two attempts at a new record height did not carry to their finish.