Athletics Sweden match | Triple victory for Finland, Aleksi Ojala surprised the World Cup medalist

The Sweden-Finland track and field match will be held in Stockholm. In this story, HS follows the race events moment by moment.

The track and field event will be contested at Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium. On Saturday, Elina Lampela finished second in the pole vault.

HS

13:15 | Updated 14:20

Athletics The second day of the Sweden-Finland international match starts on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. with walks.

After Saturday, the national matches are in an extremely tight situation. In the men’s national match, Sweden’s lead is 104–101 and the women’s is 114.5–112.5. Finland clearly leads the boys’ national match: 66–50 and the girls’ national match 60–57.