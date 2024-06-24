Athletics | Surprising news for Silja Kosose and Krista Tervo – the top women in world statistics out of the Olympics

Athletics|The world number one in the women’s shot put and the No. 1 experienced a harsh fate in the USA’s merciless Olympic qualification.

American potter’s thrower Brooke Andersen doesn’t make it to the Paris Olympics, even though she holds the women’s shot put season’s top score of 79.92.

Andersen, the 2022 world champion, competed at the U.S. Olympic qualifiers in Eugene, Oregon, over the weekend. However, the 28-year-old Californian remained without a result in the first three rounds and at the same time finished last in the entire race.

Although Andersen has clearly broken the Paris qualifying mark (74.00), the merciless US qualifying method knocked him out of the Games.

The three best throwers in the competition in Eugene claimed their place in the competition machine. The USA is represented in the women’s shot put Annette Echikunwoke, DeAnna Price and Erin Reese – if each of them can fit into the competition places in the Olympic ranking. Qualifying in the fourth place, i.e. in the reserve position Rachel Tanczos.

In addition to Andersen, also the fourth in the season’s world statistics, Janee’ Cash register stay out of Paris. He was sixth in the qualifying race.

of the United States the absence of star throwers does not at least diminish Finland’s moukari stars Silja Kosonen and Krista Tervon opportunities for success in Paris. Kosonen’s best result of the season is 73.97, while Tervo’s Finnish record is 74.63.

US Olympic qualifier (Top three for the Olympics) Annette Echikunwoke 74.68 DeAnna Price 74.52 Erin Reese 71.21 Rachel Tanczos 70.98 Janeah Stewart 70.34 Janee’ Kassanavoid 69.46 Shelby Frank 68.68 Madi Malone 67.25 Shelby Moran 65.94 Emily Fink 59.79 Jasmine Mitchell 59.74 Brooke Andersen does not print